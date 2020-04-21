Gurinder Chadha’s aunt dies of coronavirus, filmmaker pays tribute

In a sad news alert, filmmaker Gurinder Chadha revealed that her aunt died of coronavirus-related complications.

She shared her grief in an Instagram post as she shared the news and said that what hurts her the most is that no one from her family could be there by her side in her final moments.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Gurinder Chadha thanked the medical staff at the Surrey hospital in the UK for their efforts. “She wrote, Today we said goodbye to my dearest bhuaji /aunt from #covi̇d19 complications. She was my dads little sister She is the aunt sitting down in these final pictures from #viceroyshouse and doted on me.”

She added, “She survived the Partiton of India and sadly for us, her family no one could be with her in person in her final moments. BUT two nurses in the Surrey hospital held her hand, FaceTimed her children who all chanted Sikh prayers during which her soul departed. God bless the #nhsheroes who made my dear aunts passing humane.”

Gurinder Chadha began her career as a news reporter. She made her directorial debut with the comedy ‘Bhaji on the Beach’ in 1993. She has directed films such as ‘Bend It Like Beckham’, ‘Bride and Prejudice’ and ‘Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging’.