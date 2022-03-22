'Gully Boy' rapper MC Tod Fod passes away at 24; Ranveer Singh, Siddhant Chaturvedi pays tribute

Rapper MC Tod Fod aka Dharmesh Parmar breathed his last at the age of 24. For the unversed, MC Tod Fod was one of the soundtrack artists of the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer 2019 movie 'Gully Boy'.



The cause of his death has not been revealed. He was associated with the Mumbai-based hip-hop collective Swadesi, who confirmed the news of this death on social media.



“It was with this night that Tod Fod performed his last ever gig at Swadesi Mela. You had to be there to experience it, his thrill his love for playing live music. You are never forgotten, you will always live through with your music… Gather around his house at 2 pm on the 21st of March at the following address for his last rites,'' Instagram post reads.

As part of Swadesi, Tod Fod performed with MC Mawali, producers NaaR and Raakshas and his verses on songs like ‘The Warli Revolt’ became hugely popular.

Ranveer Singh, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Zoya Akhtar took to social media to mourn the rapper’s untimely demise.





The 'Padmaavat' star took his Instagram story and mourned the loss of the rapper. Sharing his picture, Ranveer added a broken heart emoticon.

Siddhant Chaturvedi remembered the late rapper by sharing a screenshot of his conversation with the Tod Fod, in which they can be seen appreciating each other for their music and performance. He wrote, "RIP bhai," along with a broken-heart emoticon.



Gully Boy director Zoya Akhtar also took to Instagram and penned an emotional tribute to MC Tod Fod. Sharing a throwback pic of the rapper, Zoya wrote, “You have gone way too soon. I can only be grateful our paths crossed. Rest in peace Bantai."