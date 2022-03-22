Ukrainian President Zelensky thanks Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher on video call for raising aid money

As Russia-Ukraine tension escalates with a war-like situation in the latter, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky took out time to thank Hollywood stars Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher for their generosity. The A-list couple raised about $35 million to support refugees fleeing war-torn Ukraine.

They launched a GoFundMe on March 3 to fund San Francisco-based companies Flexport and Airbnb. Flexport is a freight transportation company bringing supplies to refugees across Europe and Airbnb is providing refugees with free, short-term housing.

Zelensky organised a video call with the celebrity couple to discuss their work. He also tweeted words of praise and wrote, “They have already raised $35 million & are sending it to @flexport & @ Airbnb to help [Ukrainian flag] refugees. Grateful for their support. Impressed by their determination. They inspire the world. #StandWithUkraine.”

The president also added that Ashton and Mila are a “star couple who sincerely believe in us, in our victory, in our future. I thanked them on behalf of our people, on behalf of all of us. This is a good result for one couple of our friends in America. We are working to make the whole world our friends.”

Ashton Kutcher then retweeted a message from the politician which featured a photo of an open laptop with the couple chatting with Zelensky.

On the fundraiser, Ashton Kutcher also said, “Our work is not done. We're going to do everything we can to ensure that the outpouring of love that came from you all as a part of this campaign finds a maximum impact with those in need.”

Ashton and Mila are not the only ones who are doing their bit during these trying times. Many others like Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have also pledged to match donations for Ukrainian refugees and Gigi Hadid donated her fashion month earnings to relief in Ukraine.