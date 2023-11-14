Gullak to The Legend of Hanuman: 7 shows to tune into on Children's Day

Children’s Day is celebrated every year on November 14 in India. The day is dedicated to making children feel special and make them aware that they are the future of the nation with a lot depending on their efforts for the future of the planet. To make your little ones feel extra special this year, we have compiled a list of the most captivating and educational series that are perfect for this Children's Day. These web series and audio series aren't just about entertainment but also offer valuable life lessons, encourage creativity, and inspire young minds. From exciting adventures to heartwarming stories, there's something for every child to enjoy.

Here are our picks for the day:

Gullak

This Children's Day, Gullak, a heartwarming Hindi web series available on SonyLIV will make for a great watch. Directed by Palash Vaswani and Amrit Raj Gupta, this series is a true gem with three seasons, each consisting of 5 episodes. Gullak revolves around the Mishra family, comprising Santosh, Shanti, Anand "Annu," and Aman Mishra. Gullak is the perfect choice for a heartwarming family drama, filled with beautiful life lessons, emotions, and struggles, making it a must-watch series.

Aflatoon Daddy

Aflatoon Daddy, an audio series on Pocket FM is the perfect way to make this Children's Day special. In this captivating story, the mysterious Mighty Isuri discovers an extraordinary group of children in a new life. Their unique qualities and the secrets of their reincarnation create a fascinating and enchanting narrative.

The Legend of Hanuman

Experience the captivating world of The Legend Of Hanuman available on Disney+ Hotstar this Children's Day. Directed by Jeevan J. Kang and Navin John, this series offers an animated and entertaining approach to historical storytelling, perfect for children. With two seasons, each comprising 13 episodes, The Legend Of Hanuman brings to life the adventures of Hanuman, portrayed by Damandeep Singh Baggan. The series' captivating characters and engaging storyline make it an exceptional educational and entertaining choice for young viewers.

Asura

On Children's Day, dive into the inspiring world of Asura' on Pocket FM. Follow the remarkable journey of 15-year-old Darsh, who, after years of familial disrespect and martial arts exam failures, discovers inner strength when he rescues a stranger. With a newfound mentor's support, Darsh embarks on a quest to redeem his family's name and find success. The story showcases the transformative power of personal growth and resilience in the face of adversity.

Yeh Meri Family

TVF’s Yeh Meri Family, directed by Sameer Saxena, is a delightful drama that beautifully encapsulates the essence of family bonds and values. With two seasons, the first consisting of seven episodes and the second with five, the show chronicles the trials and tribulations of the Awasthi family in the '90s. This Children's Day, it's the perfect choice for parents to teach their children about the ethics and significance of family in a lighthearted yet impactful way.

The Jungle Book

Step into the wild this Children's Day with the captivating web series Jungle Book, streaming on Prime Video and Disney+. Directed by Jon Favreau, this incredible story unfolds across three thrilling seasons, each comprising fifty-two episodes. In season one, Mowgli befriends a red panda named Ponya and embarks on jungle adventures, facing perilous encounters with cobras that require the help of Baloo and Bagheera. Season two sees Mowgli facing the consequences of disobeying the village leader and the return of the vengeful Shere Khan. In the third season, Mowgli's claim to be part of a wolf pack takes an unexpected turn, courtesy of honey and Phaona's scheming.

Jungle Book is a delightful and entertaining journey for children, offering adventure and life lessons while immersing them in a world of wild wonder.

Fireflies: Parth Aur Jugnu

Celebrate Children's Day with the captivating web series, Fireflies: Parth Aur Jugnu, streaming on ZEE5. Directed by Hemant Gaba, this enthralling story unfolds over a single season comprising 10 episodes. Join fourteen-year-old Parth, portrayed by Meet Mukhi, as he embarks on an extraordinary adventure with Jugnu, played by Aekam Binjwe. Together, they journey to save a magical tree from falling into the wrong hands and unleashing chaos.