Celebrating Diwali with these newly wed B-town couples

| Updated: Nov 13, 2023, 05:39 PM IST

Amidst the sparkling lights and festive cheer, this Diwali held a special place in the hearts of newlywed celebrity couples as they celebrated their first Diwali together after tying the knot. From Sid and Kiara to Athiya and Rahul, here is a glimpse of how each newlywed from Bollywood decked up their homes and celebrated their first Diwali post-wedding:

Athiya and KL Rahul

Newlyweds Athiya and KL Rahul took to social media to offer glimpses of their cozy celebration at home. They looked stunning in traditional Indian attires. After dating for almost four years, Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul tied the knot on January 23, 2023.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra shared mesmerizing pictures on social media from their Diwali bash. The actor couple looked stunning in chic Indian wear with a matching vibe as they both picked ivory outfits for the occasion. In one picture shared from their residence, Sid can be seen hugging his wife from behind as they stand in front of lights and diyas.

(Photograph: Instagram )

Swara Bhaskar and Fahad Ahmad

Swara and Fahad shared sweet pictures from their Diwali party as they celebrated the festival of lights. Swara was seen dressed in a vibrant yellow suit while her husband Fahad complemented her in a charming shade of blue. This is the first time that the actor-politician couple is celebrating Diwali together post wedding.

(Photograph: Instagram )

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

It was all about black and red at the Chadha-Chopra household as Parineeti and Raghav celebrated their first Diwali together as a married couple. Parineeti shared some intimate snaps from their Diwali celebrations as they posed in front of rangoli and lights. The couple married in September this year and have since maintained a low profile.

(Photograph: Instagram )