Gufi Paintal, best known for playing Shakuni Mama in Mahabharat, passes away at 79

Veteran actor and filmmaker Sarabjeet Singh aka `Gufi` Paintal has passed away. Sarabjeet was best known for playing the role of Shakuni Mama in BR Chopra’s TV show Mahabharat (1980). He breathed his last on Monday due to heart failure. He was 79.

The actor’s family said in a statement, “With profound grief, we announce the sad demise of our father Mr Gufi Paintal (Shakuni Mama). He passed away peacefully this morning.''

As per the reports, Sarabjeet was unwell for the past few days and was admitted to the hospital in Andheri for heart and kidney-related problems.

Gufi’s nephew Hiten Paintal told indianexpress.com, “He passed away today around 9 am. He had a heart failure. He was 79 years old.”

Born on October 4, 1944, in the town of Tarn Taran in Punjab, he worked in the army before he became an actor. His brother, Amarjit Paintal was already a famous Indian actor and comedian. He has earlier worked as a casting director.

In his career spanning decades, he has worked in several movies and shows like Rafoo Chakkar, Dillagi, Des Pardes, Suhaag, and others. However, he got a breakthrough when he played the role of antagonist Shakuni Mama in BR Chopra's mythological saga.

His last show was Jai Kanhaiyya lal Ki on Star Plus.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE