Amitabh Bachchan's screen mother, Sulochana Latkar passes away at 94

Noted Indian actor Sulochana Latkar died on Sunday in Mumbai due to a prolonged illness. The news of her demise was shared by her grandson-in-law Parag Ajgavkar. She was 94. A well-known face in Marathi and Hindi cinema, Latkar had played mother to Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan in several films. She started her career in the 1940s and featured in over 250 films in her long career. Some of Latkar’s notable films are Sasurvas, Vahinichya Bangdya, and Dhakti Jau in Marathi and Aaye Din Bahar Ke, Gora Aur Kala, Devar, Talaash, and Azaad in Hindi. Not just Big B, but the actress also played on-screen mother to other leading stars of the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s, including Sunil Dutt, Dev Anand, Rajesh Khanna and Dilip Kumar. She featured in Hindi blockbuster hits such as Heera, Reshma Aur Shera, Jaani Dushman, Jab Pyar Kisise Hota Hai, Jhonny Mera Naam, Kati Patang, Mere Jeevan Saathi, Prem Nagar, and Bhola Bhala. She was honoured with Padma Shri in 1999. She is survived by her daughter Kanchan Ghanekar. As the news of her demise broke, Indian PM Narendra Modi paid tribute to the noted actor stating her unforgettable performances have endeared her to people across generations.

"The passing of Sulochana Ji leaves a big void in the world of Indian cinema. Her unforgettable performances have enriched our culture and have endeared her to people across generations. Her cinematic legacy will live on through her works—condolences to her family. Om Shanti," he said.

Her last rites will be held on Monday at 5 pm at Shivaji Park crematorium in Dada, Mumbai.