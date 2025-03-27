Emraan Hashmi will next be seen in Excel Entertainment’s Ground Zero. The makers dropped the first look poster of the film.

According to the official synopsis, Ground Zero is set against the backdrop of courage, sacrifice, and the unseen struggles of those who defend the nation. Emraan Hashmi will play BSF Deputy Commandant Narendra Nath Dubey who will be seen leading a high-stakes two-year investigation into a national security threat inspired by true events.

Ground Zero promises to offer an intense and high-octane action with an emotionally gripping storyline.

Taking to social media, makers a captivating poster of the film as he is seen standing with a gun in his hands amid the backdrop of a war-torn land.

Watch the trailer for Ground Zero here:

Ground Zero is an Excel Entertainment production, produced by Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhta. The film is directed by Tejas Deoskar and co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia, Vishal Ramchandani, Sundeep C Sidhwani, Arhan Bagati, Talisman Films, Abhishek Kumar, and Nishikant Roy.

Ground Zero will release theatrically on April 25, 2025.