Greg Germann is back as the guest-star on Grey's Anatomy' season 18

Greg Germann is back!



Germann is reprising his role as Dr Tom Koracick on the next episode of Grey's Anatomy.



As per the EW, German is back, at least for one episode. The doctors are back in Seattle dealing with the aftermath of an explosion, it's Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) who, in Minnesota, team up with a familiar face to help them with their study.

Greg, who was part of the show for four seasons, has become the third series regular to exit the ABC medical drama in season 17.

Makers made an official announcement, ''Nothing like an unexpected arrival 😏 Koracick is BACK on #GreysAnatomy next Thursday!'', the Instagram post caption reads.

Germann, who joined the medical drama in a recurring role in season 14 and was promoted to series regular ahead of season 16.

ABC's much-adored medical drama is currently in its 18th season.