Grammy winner Shania Twain's crazy life chronicled in Netflix's ‘Not Just a Girl’, watch trailer

Netflix released a new trailer of a documentary based on the life of iconic country singer, Shania Twain on Wednesday. The trailer, titled ‘Not Just a Girl’ takes us down memory lane to the starry life and career of the Canadian music idol. Bringing back all the old memories of the singer, the documentary promises to narrate the other side of her story.

The upcoming Netflix documentary, which was dropped on July 20, delves deeply into the trials and tribulations faced by the 56-year-old singer during her illustrious career. The video trailer also shows painful topics of Twain's life, including her former husband Robert John Lange's alleged extra-marital relationship with her best friend Marie-Anne Thiébaud in 2008, which led to the end of their 14-year-long marriage.

The trailer also includes Today’s interview clips from 2011 with Meredith Vieira, where the host can be heard saying, "your best friend had an affair with your husband that led to divorce." The video then cuts straight to Shania, where she is saying, "It was similarly intense to losing my parents. I thought I'd lost my voice forever. I thought that was it."

Watch the ‘Not Just a Girl’ trailer below:-

The official logline of the documentary read: "The film traces her emergence as a crossover artist, defying the stereotypes of what it took to be a country star, and takes viewers through her vision during Come On Over to become a global pop phenomenon. Shania took universal ideas of confidence, femininity, and self-discovery and made them relatable."

Sharing the trailer on Twitter, the five-time Grammy winner wrote, "crazy to see my entire career in 90 seconds."

Check out Shania Twain’s post:-

OMG I love this trailer!! It's crazy to see my entire career in 90seconds 😂 pic.twitter.com/U9C1yf726L — Shania Twain 💎💎💎 (@ShaniaTwain) July 20, 2022 ×

Apart from the archival footage spanning her exemplary career, the film consists of interviews with Twain, her collaborators, journalists, other artists, and more. Singer Orville Peck makes a remark in the trailer about Twain. "Shania Twain shifted culture," he said.

Twain is also going to release a new compilation album named ‘Not Just A Girl (The Highlights)’ with the film that will come out on July 26. The album will have the latest bonus title track.

'Not Just a Girl' will drop on Netflix on September 2.

