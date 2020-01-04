Golden Globes 2020 to go completely vegan; Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo give their thumbs up

As the world gets ready for the new year’s first mega awards announcement, aka the Golden Globes 2020, there is news that the menu at the ceremony will be completely plant-based and no meat will be a part of the several dishes on offer.

The 77th Golden Globe Awards will take place on the first Sunday of 2020 (Monday early morning in India) as it will host about 1300 celebrities who will attend the ceremony at The Beverly Hilton hotel. The guests will feast on pre-show dinner that will for the first time, be completely vegan.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association made the announcement on the change in the menu for guests keeping concern for global warming in mind. The HFPA is the organisation that gives out the Golden Globe awards to winners.

Lorenzo Soria, president of the organization, in a statement to CNN for the Golden Globes 2020 said, "The climate crisis is impossible to ignore and after speaking with our peers, and friends in the community, we felt challenged to do better. The decision to serve an entirely plant-based meal was embraced by our partners at the Beverly Hilton, and represents a small step in response to a big problem."

In addition, Matthew Morgan, The Beverly Hilton's Executive Chef, in a statement to CNN said, "Our talented culinary team is excited to create dynamic plant-based offerings for Hollywood's best of the best.” The team of chefs also pointed out that while meat has been taken off the menu, they will not be making any compromises on luxury.

Leonardo DiCaprio wrote, "Thank you HFPA @goldenglobes 👏"

Mark Ruffalo wrote, "Our industry leads by example. Vegetarian food is delicious and healthy and reduces green house gasses about as much as driving electric cars. The HFPA should be commended for this and all the other awards shows should follow suit. #GoldenGlobes"

Nathalie Emmanuel wrote, "errrrr YES! A plant-based menu will be served at the 2020 Golden Globes"

To start with, the celebrated list of Golden Globes guests will be served chilled golden beet soup topped with shaved candy-striped beets and pistachios. They will then have king oyster mushroom scallops’ rest on a bed of risotto with mushrooms also taking center stage in the main course. Apart from many other dishes, the guests will polish the meal with a vegan opera dome dessert.

In total, a team of 11 chefs, 120 culinary staff, 50 bartenders, 160 stewards, and 250 servers will attend to the Golden Globes 2020 ceremony and each of the five after-parties. As for the ceremony, here are the best actor nominees, best actress in drama, best actress in musical or comedy, some of the most iconic moments from previous year's ceremonies and more.

