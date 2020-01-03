Golden Globes 2020: The best actress-drama nomination list

Scarlett Johansson, 'Marriage Story'

She needs no introiduction. Scarlett Johansson is one of the world's highest-paid actress since 2018 and has made multiple appearances in the Forbes Celebrity 100. Over a decade long career, the actress has received numerous accolades, including a Tony Award and a British Academy Film Award.

The actress has been nominated five times in Golden Globes but is yet to win one. Maybe 'Marriage Story' will change the story for Johansson in Golden Globes 2020.

(Photograph:Twitter)