Golden Globes 2020: The best actress-drama nomination list

The 2020 Golden Globe nominees include some of the major roles and big winners of the past years, from Charlize Theron 'Bombshell' to Scarlett Johansson, 'Marriage Story'. In the race to win, here is the whole list of Best Actresses in the Drama category.
This is the first Golden Globe nomination fro British actress Cynthia Erivo. She has also been nominated in the Best Original Song category for 'Harriet'.
A, theatre actress, Cynthia has won the prestigious Tony Award in 2016 for her Broadway show 'The Colour Purple'.
(Photograph:Twitter)
She needs no introiduction. Scarlett Johansson is one of the world's highest-paid actress since 2018 and has made multiple appearances in the Forbes Celebrity 100. Over a decade long career, the actress has received numerous accolades, including a Tony Award and a British Academy Film Award.
The actress has been nominated five times in Golden Globes but is yet to win one. Maybe 'Marriage Story' will change the story for Johansson in Golden Globes 2020.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Soarise Ronana has earned her fifth Golden Globe nomination for 'Little Women'. The actor had earlier won the 2018 Golden Globe Best Actress Musical or Comedy for 'Lady Bird'. Interestingly, Ronana has always been noted for her roles in period dramas like 'Mary Queen of Scots' 2018 and 'Atonement' 2007. Soarise has received several accolades, including three Academy Awards nominations, and four British Academy Film Awards nominations.
(Photograph:Twitter)
South African actress Charlize Theron, is known for her acting ability and versatility. She has portrayed several remarkable roles in her career- from serial killers to sexually abused women. Her role as a serial killer in 'Monster' 2003 won her the Best Actress Academy Award that year.
The actor is a recipient of many prominent awards and she has been nominated six times for Golden Globes and had taken one Globe in 2003 for the 'Monster. This year the actor has been nominated for her role in the movie' Bombshell'.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Renee Zellweger is known for her portrayals of vulnerable characters in films like 'Jerry Maguire', 'Nurse Betty', and 'Bridget Jones’s Diary'. She is not new to Globes. She received six Golden Globe Award nominations before, winning three for her performances in 'Nurse Betty' (2000), 'Chicago' (2002), and 'Cold Mountain' (2003) which also got her an Oscar, a BAFTA and a SAG award.
(Photograph:Twitter)