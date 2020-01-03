Golden Globes 2020: Best Actress nominations-Musical or Comedy

Cate Blanchett, 'Where’d You Go Bernadette'

Cate Blanchett was listed as one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2007 and was ranked among the highest-paid actresses in the world in the year 2018. She has been known for her roles like Elizabeth I of England in the drama film 'Elizabeth' in 1998, for which she also gained international fame and earned her first nomination for the Academy Award for Best Actress. The actor is a recipient of the most prestigious awards of the cinema.

This is the tenth time when the actor has been nominated in the Golden Globes. Blanchett has received two Academy Awards, three BAFTA Awards, three Critics' Choice Movie Awards, three Golden Globe Awards.

(Photograph:Twitter)