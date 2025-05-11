Exciting news for Godzilla x King as the MonsterVerse just got bigger with a new film. Makers are calling the new film, Godzilla x King: Supernova. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 26, 2027.

Makers teased a new video from the film. The film has begun production.

This will be the sixth film in the series that kicked off with 2014’s Godzilla. Most recently, we have seen films like 2014’s Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

About Godzilla x King: Supernova

Godzilla x King: Supernova is being helmed by Grant Sputore. The film’s script is by David Callaham and Michael Lloyd Green. Kaitlyn Dever, Dan Stevens, Jack O’Connell, Matthew Modine, Delroy Lindo, Alycia Debnam-Carey and Sam Neill are set to star.

Plot details are mostly under wraps for the new film that is set to introduce an array of additional human characters as Godzilla and Kong do battle against a force that threatens to end the world. Mary Parent and Thomas Tull serve as producers.

Watch teaser here:

About MonsterVerse

The MonsterVerse franchise also includes the Apple TV+ series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, which has been picked up for a second season. It stars Anna Sawai and Kiersey Clemons alongside Wyatt Russell and Kurt Russell sharing the role of Lee Shaw.