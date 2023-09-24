Global Citizen Festival: BTS' Jungkook gives mind-blowing performance, announces solo single '3D'

The Global Citizen Festival has kicked off in New York City. And, like every year, a slew of superstars took the stage at the iconic Great Lawn of Central Park. On Saturday, September 23, BTS star Jungkook made his debut at the festival, becoming the first K-pop star to co-headline the annual charity event.



BTS' star co-headlined this year's annual charity event alongside Brazilian singer-songwriter Anitta, the US rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers, and others.



Jungkook's scintillating performance!



Jungkook enthralled the jam-packed crowd at the event with his back-to-back performances on several chart-topping singles. Wearing a cotton twill shirt and yellow graphic pants from Diesel, the K-pop icon entered the stage performing the 2018 song ''Euphoria''.

“Wow. Hi, Global Citizen!” he said before starting the performance, “Let’s keep making an impact further to make sure everyone, everywhere has access to their basic rights like food and education. OK?”

Further, the BTS member, for the first time ever, performed his solo song “Still With You."



“Thank you all for coming in the rain,” he told fans as the crowd cheered.



“I love you guys'' Jungkook added.



Singer Latto made a surprise appearance on the stage, and together they gave the first live performance of their collab song, ''Seven''.

“Wow, that was a nice surprise, right?” Jung Kook said this at the end of the song. Replying to this, Latto said, “Thank you, JK. Shout out to the ARMY!”

Jungkook's new single



To make his first-ever solo performance in months memorable for the ARMY (BTS fandom), Jungkook, at the end of his gig, announced his upcoming digital song titled ''3D'' with a video teaser.



His next solo single, which will feature Jack Harlow, is set to arrive on September 29.

“’3D’ is a R&B pop track that employs a witty use of 1st, 2nd, and 3rd dimensions to express one’s desire to be connected with someone,”

BTS's agency BIGHIT MUSIC said in a statement.



After making history at the Global Citizen Awards, Jungkook held a live session on Weverse.

