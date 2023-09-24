Global music stars shine bright at 2023 Global Citizen Festival in Central Park

Central Park in New York City was abuzz with music and global advocacy as it played host to the 2023 Global Citizen Festival on September 23. The event featured an impressive lineup of international music stars, with K-pop sensations Stray Kids (3RACHA) and BTS' Jungkook taking centre stage. However, what set this festival apart was not just the musical talent but also the artists' commitment to addressing pressing global issues.

3RACHA, a subunit of Stray Kids comprising members Bangchan, Changmin, and Han, stepped in to perform after a minor car accident involving members Lee Know, Hyunjin, and Seungmin. Despite the last-minute change, both 3RACHA and Jungkook delivered powerful performances with a message.

The festival treated fans and attendees to captivating musical acts that went hand in hand with a strong sense of purpose. Jungkook and 3RACHA's performances were particularly noteworthy and can be viewed in the festival's recording, with Jungkook's set starting at the 2-hour mark and 3RACHA's performance at the 2-hour 49-minute mark.

Jungkook, a member of the global phenomenon BTS, enchanted the audience with renditions of his songs "SEVEN", "Still With You", and "Euphoria", along with electrifying BTS hits like "Permission To Dance", "Butter", and "Dynamite". Also in a thrilling announcement, Jungkook unveiled his new single "3D", sending fans into a frenzy of excitement.

Meanwhile, Stray Kids' subunit 3RACHA left a lasting impression with their energetic performances of "HEYDAY" and "TOPLINE", showcasing their musical prowess.

The music, however, was just one part of the festival's mission. The Global Citizen Festival aligned with a broader advocacy campaign targeting major global issues. These issues included addressing the impacts of climate change on vulnerable communities in the Global South, tackling gender inequities, combating the global hunger crisis, and advocating for the protection and defence of vulnerable populations.

These global challenges are interconnected and contribute to the persistence of extreme poverty worldwide, a concern that the 2023 Global Citizen Festival campaign aims to address. Through music, advocacy, and the power of collective action, the festival brought attention to these critical issues, inspiring hope for a more equitable and sustainable future.

