Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper enjoy dinner date in New York City

Supermodel Gigi Hadid and Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper set tongues wagging when they were spotted on a dinner date in New York City recently. The celebrity duo's rendezvous has sent the rumour mills into overdrive, especially after Gigi's alleged split from actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, the pair was seen stepping out together on a Thursday evening. This outing comes several months after Gigi reportedly ended her relationship with Leonardo.

For their night out in the town, Gigi exuded her signature style. She donned a cropped white top, an oversized black leather jacket, and a chic tan mini skirt, completing her look with stylish shoes. Her hair was elegantly tied up in a bun, and she carried a small bag, showcasing her fashion prowess.

In contrast, Bradley opted for a more casual ensemble, wearing a blue T-shirt beneath a plaid shirt, along with denim jeans. He added a baseball cap and a pair of sneakers to complete his laid-back look.

Photographs from their evening revealed Gigi gracefully strolling along the pavement, occasionally taking in the city sights. Bradley, on the other hand, seemed engrossed in his phone, keeping a low profile. The couple walked side by side, with Gigi's bodyguard trailing close behind.

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper enjoyed a surprise dinner date in New York City.

Following their dinner at Via Carota restaurant, they made their exit together in the same vehicle, sparking further speculation about their relationship status.

Gigi and singer Zayn Malik split in October 2022. She shares her daughter Khai with the singer. Meanwhile, Bradley married Jennifer Esposito in 2006 and got divorced in 2007. The actor subsequently dated Zoe Saldana from 2011 to 2013, followed by a two-year relationship with Suki Waterhouse starting in 2013. His most notable relationship was with model Irina Shayk, which lasted from 2015 to 2019, resulting in the birth of their daughter, Lea de Seine, in March 2017.

