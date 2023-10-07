Rust producers accused of obstructing criminal probe into cinematographer's death

Alec Baldwin, despite not facing any new charges in connection with the tragic October 2021 incident involving the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust, finds himself at the center of controversy once again. Prosecutors are now asserting that the producers of the independent Western film have been impeding the investigation by obstructing the pursuit of crucial facts.

During a recent hearing over documents pertaining to the film, special prosecutor Kari T. Morrissey made a damning statement in court. "Rust Productions has either intervened, interfered, or obstructed the criminal investigation in this case," Morrissey declared. "This entire tragedy occurred because Rust Productions cut corners at every opportunity and hired inexperienced and ill-equipped crew members."

The proceedings took place before District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer in New Mexico, livestreamed for public observation. The hearing primarily focused on the case against Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the Rust armourer, who currently faces charges of involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence. While there have been hints that Baldwin might face renewed charges, as of now, Gutierrez-Reed remains the sole individual charged in connection with the incident.

Ever since the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the Bonanza Creek Ranch set of Rust nearly two years ago, Baldwin has consistently maintained that he did not pull the trigger of the 1880s Colt .45 revolver involved. However, both the FBI's investigation last year and more recent findings from forensic experts hired by the special prosecutor have led them to conclude that the firearm's trigger must have been pulled. Confusion surrounding this critical detail, exacerbated by damage sustained by the weapon during the initial investigation, resulted in the dropping of criminal charges against Baldwin earlier this year.

The primary purpose of the recent hearing was to grant prosecutors access to documents that might clarify Alec Baldwin's true role in the production of Rust. The accomplished actor, who conceived the film alongside director Joel Souza (who was also injured in the 2021 shooting incident), served as a producer on the project. Consequently, prosecutors are keen to ascertain the extent of his knowledge regarding the film's actual budget and crew-related issues.

Rust Movie Productions LLC vehemently opposed the release of these documents, describing the state's subpoena as "burdensome" and arguing that the charges against Gutierrez-Reed had already been dismissed, rendering the records irrelevant to her case.

In April, special prosecutors dropped the charges against Baldwin, and the filming of Rust concluded earlier this year in Montana. A status conference for the case is scheduled for January, with the trial set to begin in February. The outcome of these proceedings will likely shed further light on the tragic events that unfolded on the Rust film set in 2021.

