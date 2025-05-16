Published: May 16, 2025, 05:29 IST | Updated: May 16, 2025, 05:29 IST

Story highlights Actor Vijay Raaz has been cleared of 2020 sexual harassment charges which was filed by his colleague during the shooting of Sherni featuring Vidya Balan.

Vijay Raaz, best known for his roles in films including Gangubai Kathiawadi, Stree, and Dedh Ishkya has been acquitted of a 2020 sexual harassment case, which was filed by a colleague on the sets of the film Sherni, starring Vidya Balan.

The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court in Gondia acquitted the actor of all charges after finding him innocent. The judgment was pronounced by Judge Mahendra Keshao Sorte, who cleared all the allegations under Indian Penal Code Sections 354-A (sexual harassment) and 354-D (stalking), citing lack of evidence and failure of the prosecution.

For the unversed, the Bollywood actor was arrested in 2020 for allegedly molesting a crew member while shooting in Gondia, Maharashtra. However, hours later he was granted bail.

Vijay Raaz was part of dramatic society during his studies at the Pannalal Girdharlal Dayanand Anglo Vedic College of the University of Delhi. With an interest in making a career in acting, he gained a significant role in Ram Gopal Varma's 2000 film Jungle. He also did a cameo in the first episode of Jaspal Bhatti's popular series Flop Show.

made his debut in film industry with 1999 film Bhopal Express. He rose to fame after he played the role of Dubeyji in 2001 movie Monsoon Wedding. His other notable works include Aan: Men at Work, Mumbai Express, Delhi Belly, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Chandu Champion and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video among others.

Apart from acting, he venture into direction and made his directorial debut with 2014 film Kya Dilli Kya Lahore, which starred Manu Rishi, Raj Zutshi and Vishwajeet Pradhan among others. The film received positive reviews.