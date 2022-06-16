‘Game of Thrones’ star Maisie Williams says she thought her character Arya Stark ‘was queer’

‘Game of Thrones’ fame Maisie Williams's character Arya Stark will remain one of the most memorable characters from the hit HBO series, especially in the scenes between Arya and Gendry where the two share some intimate moments. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Williams made the revelation while talking to a teen magazine during a video interview that she was shocked by a certain decision made by her character during the final season of the show.

Williams stated that until a sex scene with Gendry Baratheon, played by Joe Dempsie, she assumed her character identified as queer. In the season eight episode, ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,' which aired in April 2019, Arya and Gendry got intimate while anticipating the Battle of Winterfell.

"The first time that I was surprised by Arya I guess was probably in the final series where she whips off her clothes and sleeps with Gendry. I thought that Arya was queer, you know? So...yeah. That was a surprise," Williams said.

Also Read: Beyonce announces her 16 track album 'Renaissance', set to release on this date

While speaking to Entertainment Weekly back then, when the episode was broadcast, Williams expressed that she was surprised to read the script that mentioned a sex scene for her character and assumed it was written as a prank by the show’s team, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

At the time of the final season of 'Games of Thrones’ Williams was 22 and her character, until then, didn’t have any love interest or scenes in the series.

On the work front, Maisie Williams is currently working on FX/Hulu’s ‘Pistol’.

(With Agency Inputs)

