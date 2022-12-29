'Game of Thrones' actor Nathalie Emmanuel calls 'RRR' a sick movie, praises Alia Bhatt's performance

The year 2022 is coming to an end, but the craze around 'RRR' refuses to die down. In recent months, many Hollywood luminaries have praised the period drama, and now joining the long list is 'Game of Thrones' actor Nathalie Emmanuel, who is the latest to praise the magnum opus.



Emmanuel, who played the role of Missandei in the 'Game of Thrones' series, called SS Rajamouli's masterpiece "a sick movie." And not only this, but the actor also hailed Alia’s portrayal of Sita, the action sequence featuring Ram Charan's character Alluri Sitarama Raju, and the off-course song 'Naatu Naatu.'



In multiple tweets, the actress shared her thoughts on the movie. "RRR is a sick movie, and no one can tell me otherwise," she wrote.

''Let me just get my bredrin on my shoulders and be the legs and they use their arms so we can just murk several armed soldiers.'' another Tweet reads.



She also praised the dance moves of Jr. NTR and Ram Charan in the song, saying, "Also the dance off…. other than the dance itself being absolute FIRE… the translation was ''Dance as tangy as a piece of raw mango” then to the Englishman:.''



Check the Twitter thread here:

Let me just get my bredrin on my shoulders and be the legs and they use their arms so we can just murk several armed soldiers… — Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) December 28, 2022 ×

And Seetha the loyal 🥰 took a boot to the stomach like a G. pic.twitter.com/KYIYiUZ1Gd — Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) December 28, 2022 ×