G-Dragon's name cleared in drug-related charges after negative tests

A legal battle surrounding drug-related accusations involving K-pop icon G-Dragon has taken a decisive turn as recent tests have absolved him of any alleged drug use, culminating in the police dropping charges against the BIGBANG member.

The tumultuous period between October and November witnessed distressing allegations targeting esteemed Korean celebrities, notably G-Dragon (Kwon Ji Yong) and actor Lee Sun Gyun. Amidst these allegations, G-Dragon underwent rigorous drug tests encompassing hair, nails, and toenails, all of which returned negative results, initially clearing him of any suspicions.

However, despite these results, a subsequent investigation was launched by the police in conjunction with the National Forensic Service to ascertain if G-Dragon had manipulated the situation by dyeing or bleaching his hair. The investigation's conclusion validated G-Dragon's earlier assertions, confirming that there had been no recent alterations to his hair colour.

According to reports from a Korean media outlet, the police have officially dropped charges against the acclaimed singer, indicating that they are not pursuing further identification in the case concerning G-Dragon.

This development comes as a relief to G-Dragon's legion of devoted fans, marking a significant exoneration for the artist. Notably, this isn't the first time the BIGBANG member has faced controversy regarding drug-related issues.

In 2011, during BIGBANG's return from a hiatus, G-Dragon was embroiled in a drug case in Japan. While a urine test yielded negative results, traces of marijuana were detected in a subsequent hair test. G-Dragon admitted to unintentionally consuming marijuana, mistaking it for a regular cigarette in an intoxicated state.