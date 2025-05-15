Published: May 15, 2025, 09:48 IST | Updated: May 15, 2025, 09:48 IST

Story highlights AICWA, FWICE have requested film producers to reconsider choosing Turkey as a shooting destination for films amid India Pakistan conflict. Bollywood

A nationwide call for boycotting Turkey by India is rising day by day over its growing support towards Pakistan. In the latest development, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has requested film producers to reconsider choosing Turkey as a shooting destination for films.

Following its support to Pakistan, the FWICE took to X and wrote in X, "FWICE appeals producers to boycott Turkey for shooting location. #FWICE #NationFirst FWICE @highlight". The association mentioned that the nation always comes first. "Given recent developments and Turkey's consistent positioning in support of Pakistan, which has raised concerns regarding national integrity and security, we believe it is not in the best interests of the Indian film industry to invest or collaborate in any form that could indirectly support or benefit such a nation."





FWICE appeals Producers to boycott TURKEY for shooting location #FWICE #NationFirst

Notably, AICWA (All India Cine Workers Association) followed suit and announced this through a press release. They asked all "producers, channels, production houses, actors, filmmakers, musicians, and creative professionals to stand united in this boycott, demonstrating our collective strength. Together, we must protect our nation's pride and interests".

The association added, "Strict action will be taken against any individual or entity found violating the decision, Turkish actors, filmmakers, production houses, and other creative professionals will no longer be permitted to work in the Indian entertainment industry. Any existing contracts or agreements with Turkish entities must be reviewed and, where possible, terminated".





Turkey's architectural, historical, and natural attractions make the country a natural movie set for Indian filmmakers. With cinema playing a prominent role in connecting people and nations, Turkey has enjoyed immense fame.

It is no surprise that Turkey is a favorite location for Indian filmmakers to shoot their movies. Several Bollywood films, including Race 2, Dil Dhadakne Do, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Guru, and Game have been shot in various locations in Turkey. With anti-Turkey sentiments growing in India, seems like production houses may have to blacklist Turkey.