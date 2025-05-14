Published: May 14, 2025, 17:57 IST | Updated: Jan 01, 1970, 24:00 IST
Over the years, several Bollywood films have borrowed plots, characters, and even entire scenes from Hollywood movies. Here are six movies you didn't know were remakes.
6 Bollywood films you didn’t know were Hollywood remakes
Over the years, several Bollywood films have borrowed plots, characters, and even entire scenes from Hollywood movies. While some added their unique takes on the original, others did not. So let's take a look at six Bollywood movies you didn’t know were Hollywood remakes.
Kaante
The 2002 action-thriller directed by Sanjay Gupta is a remake of Quentin Tarantino's 1992 classic Reservoir Dogs, mixed with 1987's City on Fire.
Deewangee
This psychological thriller starring Ajay Devgn and Akshaye Khanna is a remake of the 1996 Richard Gere starrer Primal Fear.
Ek Ajnabee
The movie is a remake of Tony Scott's action thriller Man on Fire, which starred Denzel Washington in the lead.
Bichhoo
This 2000 movie, directed by Guddu Dhanoa and starring Bobby Deol and Rani Mukerj,i is a remake of the classic Léon: The Professional.
Knock Out
The 2010 movie is a remake of the 2002 film Phone Booth, which starred Colin Farrell and Forest Whitaker in the lead.
Aitraaz
This 2004 movie, which starred Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, and Kareena Kapoor, is a remake of the 1994 film Disclosure.
