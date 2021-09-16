Future of cinema? 'Zero Contact' starring Anthony Hopkins to release on NFT platform Vuele

Is this the future of entertainment? A new NFT, one-of-a-kind crypto asset that enables collectors to authenticate, own and trade original versions of special digital goods using blockchain technology has launched a platform called Vuele which is a unique distribution and viewing streamer.

Vuele just launched trailer for its first-ever film ‘Zero Contact’ that stars Anthony Hopkins and was produced in 17 different countries. This was all done virtually during the pandemic. The story follows five characters based all over the world, connected only by their devotion to the late founder and tech titan Finley Hart (Hopkins). They are forced to work together to shut down Hart’s most secret invention, a machine that is either the solution to mankind’s problems or the end of life on earth.

Interestingly, the trailer launched a Golden Ticket sweepstakes with which you can view the trailer and subsequently the film. These sweepstakes include a variety of digital assets developed by CurrencyWorks. The Vuele Golden Ticket is the official access pass to the first four “wide release” film NFTs that will be available on the platform.

100 tickets are being randomly distributed to Vuele members each week throughout September.

“Our platform is designed to offer something to high-end collectors as well as the everyday film fan,” said director/producer and Vuele co-founder Rick Dugdale in a statement. “The Zero Contact Golden Ticket offers fans an opportunity to explore this NFT world and start building their digital wallet to get comfortable watching and owning movies on this new platform. As the NFT market is driven by scarcity, we are offering a ‘1 of 1’ NFT for the film. There will only ever be one minted of its kind.”

Meanwhile, those who follow NFT news would know that the most expensive NFT ever sold was by a digital artist named Mike "Beeple" Winkelmann's. His piece of work, Everydays: The First 5000 Days, sold for a record-breaking price at Christie's first-ever digital art auction on March 11, marking the first time a major auction house has sold a purely digital NFT.