'Full House' cast recreate the opening sequence from their homes, call it 'Full Quarantine'

Life has changed due to the outbreak of coronavirus across the world. And so, the original cast of '90s popular show 'Full House' recreated the opening sequence of the show- this time showing how life is in quarantine.



Some of the cast members, including Bob Saget, Jason Stamos, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber and creator Jeff Franklin shot sequences from the confinements of their homes and included the daily activities that are now part of their quarantine life.



The video was shared by Bob Saget on Instagram.



""Full Quarantine" - Stay Safe and Stay Home. —Unlike #FullHouse this will all go away. #fullhousechallenge #wewin," Saget wrote in the Facebook post.

In fact, the cast was not the first to shoot such a sequence. The #FullHouseChallenge has been popular for a while on TikTok and involves uploading videos of their own version of the series opening, using the show's theme song 'Everywhere You Look' by Jesse Frederick.



Popular show 'Full House' ran from 1987 to 1995 on TV. The show has seen several re-runs over the years.