From Salman Khan to Deepika Padukone, Bollywood celebrities support Janta curfew

On Sunday, India witnessed complete shutdown as the people of the country observed 'Janta Curfew', which began from morning 7 am.

The curfew was initiated by PM Narendra Modi in order to introduce India to the concept of social distancing amid the scare of Covid-19 Pandemic as he urged people to stay at home for one day.

Several Bollywood took to social media to urge their fans to follow the PM's instruction and observe Janta curfew.

Salman Khan shared a video urging people to take government`s advisory of self-isolation seriously, ''Ye public holiday nahi hai bhaai, ye bada serious maamla hai.. ye sab band karo, please wear masks, wash your hands and stay clean," said Khan.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh dropped a tweet wishing a "Good morning" and asking the users to "Stay Home, Stay healthy, Stay safe."

Deshmukh completed the tweet with hashtags of `Janta curfew` and `India fight corona.`

Singer Armaan Malik also urged people to stay home and tweeted, "STAY HOME & STAY SAFE. PLEASE IT`S A SINCERE REQUEST #IndiaFightsCorona."

Deepika Padukone also suported the initiative and re-tweeted PM's tweet,''A mature and comforting address by our Honourable Prime Minister! @narendramod iI pledge to support the #JantaCurfew on Sunday #22ndMarch 7AM-9PM and also join in acknowledging the selfless and untiring efforts of our nation’s medical fraternity at 5PM!''

A mature and comforting address by our Honourable Prime Minister!🙏🏽 @narendramodi



Actor Kartik Aaryan who recently drew appreciation for his `Corona stop karo na` monlogue also tweeted, "Lets Support #JantaCurfew Today !!"

Veteran director Mahesh Bhatt shared a picture of a man standing alone in a deserted lane and wrote, "Only echoes answer me."

Amitabh Bachchan too expressed his support for Janta curfew.

T 3478 - One plea , one instruct, one invocation, one implore .. AND a nation is in discipline !

WE OBSERVE A COUNTRY SHUT DOWN ! what an exemplary example we have set for the entire World .. for the safety of each other ..

WE ARE ONE , WE ARE UNIQUE ..

WE ARE INDIA 🇮🇳

Asha Bhosle tweeted, "Today, At 5 pm IST, me and my family shall be chanting ‘OM’ to show solidarity with all those still selflessly out there helping us overcome this dark hour for planet earth. If we all isolate ourselves, we shall see this thru. Every night has a day. Think positive "

So far, there have been 345 positive cases of coronavirus in the country. The Sunday's curfew will be in place till 9 pm at night. All public transportation will also be stopped during this time.