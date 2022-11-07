'Freddy' teaser out: Watch Kartik Aaryan as the creepy dentist

After a fabulous start to the year with ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ for Kartik Aaryan, the actor will next be seen in ‘Freddy’. Makers teased the first teaser-trailer of the film in which Kartik’s character, Freddy Ginwala appears to be a serial killer.

'Freddy' is directed by Shashanka Ghosh and will release on December 2. It will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

As for the teaser, it introduces Kartik Aaryan as the “lonely, naïve, nervous, honest, introvert, shy” dentist. He is seen treating patients in a clinic in the daytime. In the nighttime, Kartik turns into a murderer as he drags a body into a forest. The teaser shows both the sides to Freddy. As creepy as it can be, Kartik can be seen smiling and talking to himself in the teaser.

Sharing the video, Kartik wrote, “Welcome to the World of #Freddy Appointments open 2nd December 2022.”

The film also stars Alaya F in a key role.

Watch the teaser of Freddy here: