Frasier is coming back! Reboot version to feature Kelsey Grammer in titular role

It's the season of sequels and comebacks and the iconic show Frasier is making a comeback. The popular show is being revived after 19 years and it will have actor Kelsey Grammer returning to the iconic Frasier Crane role.



The reboot is set to debut on October 12 with its first two episodes on Paramount+ in the US and Canada.



A new teaser has Kelsey performing the show’s theme song, ‘Tossed Salads & Scrambled Eggs.' Frasier first premiered in 1993 and has 11 seasons.



"The new series follows Dr Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) in the next chapter of his life as he returns to Boston with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge and an old dream or two to finally fulfill," a press release said. ."Frasier has re-entered the building!"

Kelsey has been listed as the only original cast member set to return. Other stars who will appear in the show include Jack Cutmore-Scott, Nicholas Lyndhurst, Toks Olagundoye, Jess Salgueiro and Anders Keith

"Niles (Crane) and Daphne (Moon) are not coming back," Kelsey previously told TODAY of the characters played by David Hyde Pierce and Jane Leeves. "If there is a spot for a one-off appearance, and they're interested, I'm sure we would do something like that. But, it's a new world. It's a new life. Frasier's going back to Boston to put himself back in a place where he didn't feel like he quite made it." Kelsey added, “He wants to feel like he conquered it again.” Kelsey also told the news outlet PEOPLE that David “wasn’t really interested in repeating the performance of Niles.”



Frasier is written by Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli. The iconic show has won as many as 37 Emmys.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE