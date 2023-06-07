Four must-watch suspense stories that will give you the chills this summer

In the clutter of multi-genre shows and films, how about binge-watching a few engaging, suspenseful stories that have compelling plot twists and well-defined characters? Here are a few entertainers that will keep you guessing till the end:



Dahaad

This acclaimed crime web series created by Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar and directed by Reema Kagti, Ruchika Oberoi is inspired by a serial killer. Also known as Cyanide Mohan, the killer targets single women after promising them marriage. Set in rural Rajasthan, the show stars Sonakshi Sinha as Anjali Bhaati, a Dalit Sub-Inspector who faces sexism and discrimination as she tries to prevent another murder. The series is not just a chilling portrayal of a criminal mind but of social and gender inequalities as well. It also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Sohum Shah and Vijay Varma. The show is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.



Shadyantra



This riveting Zee Theatre teleplay explores the themes of greed, betrayal and retribution and revolves around a murderous conspiracy and its far-reaching consequences. Directed by Ganesh Yadav, this teleplay stars Hina Khan as Natasha Malhotra, a trusting wife and Chandan Roy Sanyal as Rohan Tiwari, her ambitious husband who also manages her construction company. On the surface, their marriage seems fine but there is an undercurrent of mistrust and rage that soon explodes into a full-blown tragedy. A murder takes place and everyone is under suspicion. The plot thickens when the investigating police officer Mohan Khanna (Kunal Roy Kapoor) arrives to solve the mystery. Watch it on 25th June on Tata Play Theatre



Kathal- A Jackfruit Mystery

This satirical mystery is set in a small town and is a tongue-in-cheek comment on the way law and order machinery is often misused to serve the rich and the powerful. Directed by Yashowardhan Mishra for Netflix and produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Sikhya Entertainment, the film features Sanya Malhotra as Mahima, a Dalit policewoman who is asked to find two exotic jackfruits that have gone missing from a politician's garden. The teenage daughter of a gardener has also gone missing but nobody seems too worried about her fate. How Mahima finds a way to solve these twin mysteries makes for a compelling watch. The film also stars Anant V Joshi, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Brijendra Kala, Neha Saraf and Raghubir Yadav.



Double Game



The Zee Theatre teleplay takes us deep into the chaos of an unravelling marriage where the spouses are willing to go to any lengths to outmanoeuvre each other. In this fascinating psychological drama, a couple plays a dangerous game of wits to get the better of each other and there is even a doppelganger complicating their unusual marriage. Are these two driven by greed? Or is the motive even more dangerous? Watch the mystery unfold on 24th June on Tata Play Theatre. The teleplay stars Rajeshwari Sachdev, Kiran Karmakar, Uday Tikekar, and Smita Temba and is directed by Suman Mukhopadhyay and Vijay Kenkre.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.