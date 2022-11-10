Former UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock showered with sludge and bugs in reality show 'I'm a Celebrity'. Watch

British Member of Parliament and former Health Secretary Matt Hancock made a grimy first appearance in ITV's survival reality show 'I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!' on Wednesday night. The show puts a group of celebrities The Guardian reported that in his first episode, which was the fourth episode of the show's 22nd series (or season), he was forced to crawl through small, dank tunnels along with comedian Seann Walsh as he was showered with sludge and bugs in the trial called Beastly Burrows. Pictures and videos from the episode have surfaced on social media. Clips of him squealing as insects and viscous liquid are poured on him have gone viral. You can check them out below.

Matt Hancock has earlier served as Minister for the Cabinet Office Paymaster General, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, and Secretary of State for Health and Social Care.

Both Hancock and Walsh have reasons to indulge in a reality show to redeem their tarnished public image. While Walsh was clicked while kissing his dance partner Katya Jones on the reality show 'Strictly Come Dancing', Hancock broke COVID-19 norms by having an affair with his aide.

Hancock's decision to join the survival reality show has also proven to be damaging to his public perception as he would be away from his constituency West Suffolk for the duration he is filming the show in Australia. Not to mention all the ignominy he is undergoing and will undergo on the show.

He has been an MP since 2010. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was "very disappointed" at the decision and Walsh also had the Conservative party whip suspended. He will now sit as an independent in the House of Commons.

"I want to raise the ­profile of my dyslexia campaign to help every dyslexic child unleash their potential — even if it means taking an unusual route to get there, via the Australian jungle!" Hancock had said while explaining his decision as per The Independent.

After the success of 'I'm a Celebrity' in Britain, it has spawned a whole franchise and remakes in other countries, including India, where it was made as 'Iss Jungle Se Mujhe Bachao' (literally, 'Save me from this Jungle') by Sony TV.