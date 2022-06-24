Forensic Review: Radhika Apte, Vikrant Massey are star of this gripping thriller

In recent years, OTT space's favourite genre has been the physio-crime thrillers and why not, people love suspense, which keeps them hooked from the first to the last scene. This Friday, we are treated with Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte starrer crime thriller 'Forensic'.



Directed by Vishal Furia, the new movie is a Hindi remake of the critically acclaimed Malayalam movie of the same name. Does Vishal deliver the same quality that arouses excitement in every frame? To a great extent, yes! Still, there are a few loopholes in the film that curbs the film's true potential.



Like many other thrillers, this film is too set in a hilly area - contained with forest, beautiful landscapes that turn creepy under the moonlight, marshland, caves and the foggy atmosphere - altogether it helps makers to make the suspense thriller eerier.



Starring two powerhouses of talent, Vikram Massey, playing the role of forensic officer Johnny Khanna and Radhika Apte, playing the role of an inspector, the film has both of them delivered to their roles. They are given a task to identify the psycho killer roaming in the city and killing young girls.



The plot starts with ex-lovers Vikrant and Radhika, who have had a troubled past coming together for a case. This time around they are assigned to find the killer, who is stabbing the little girls on their birthdays. Being a suspense thriller lover, we know, the killer is always in front of our eyes but how well they camaflouged makes the thriller interesting. In the case of 'Forensic' writers Adhir Bhat and Ajit Jagtap do a fabulous job in keeping the suspense intact.



The lead pair- Vikrant and Radhika, have both carved a niche in the industry in a very short period, and in 'Forensic' they lead the story with their performances. The young actors Harbandana Kaur and Nikhil Chawla are worthy of praise for their performance as well. Kaur has well played the role of a girl who is dealing with his childhood trauma, and Chawla impresses despite limited screen time. Prachi Desai is also a pivotal part of the film and is good as child psychiatrist Dr Ranjana.



The film is intriguing yet simple and easy to watch, but the story and way of presentation are slightly conventional. The story doesn't demand viewers' much time but also doesn't offer anything new and at some points, the film also looks slightly juvenile especially when Vikrant's character is doing his research to find the culprit or in the climax when the killer is finally revealed.



Makers try to deliver a strong message on child abuse, and past trauma in a simple way. The cast is perfect, and the writing and the screenplay is good.



The movie is streaming on Zee5.