Florida teacher under investigation after screening Disney movie featuring gay character
A Florida teacher is being investigated by the state's Department of Education after showing her students a Disney movie featuring a gay character. Jenna Barbee, a fifth-grade teacher, chose the film Strange World to explore the theme of human-environment relationships but did not anticipate the subplot involving a same-sex crush.
Following the screening of a Disney movie featuring a gay character, a teacher in Florida is now facing an investigation by the state's Department of Education. Jenna Barbee, a fifth-grade teacher in the Hernando County School District, revealed that a complaint was lodged by a student's mother after she showed the film Strange World to her class. Barbee explained that she selected the movie to explore the theme of humans' relationship with the environment, following a section on ecosystems, plants, and animals. She stated that she had not considered the subplot involving a boy having a crush on another boy before showing the film.
Barbee expressed her surprise at facing trouble for a similar topic, telling NPR, "It talks about love for all things, and that's literally what this movie represents." Strange World, a PG-rated Disney movie released last year, stars actors Jake Gyllenhaal and Gabrielle Union, among others, and follows the story of three generations of a family exploring a perilous realm beneath their world.
Karen Jordan, a spokesperson for the Hernando County School District, confirmed that both the district and the state are conducting an investigation into the matter. The district sent a notice to parents, informing them that their children had been shown the film. While the gay subplot is not the main focus of the movie, the note explained that it involves a male character expressing feelings for another male character and stated that the film will not be shown in the future.
Jordan attributed the decision to a school board policy governing the use of movies in classrooms, suggesting that the movie may violate Florida's "Parental Bill of Rights," a law enacted by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis last year. Critics have dubbed this law "Don't Say Gay," as it prohibits classroom instruction related to sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. In April, the ban was expanded to cover all grades following the approval of the Florida Board of Education.
Governor DeSantis has been actively targeting curriculum and diversity programs in public schools and colleges, denouncing them as "woke indoctrination." Cassie Palelis, press secretary for the Florida Department of Education, stated that the department could neither confirm nor deny whether Barbee is under investigation, highlighting the state's legal process for handling complaints against teachers.
The issue gained public attention when one of Barbee's colleagues shared a photo of the letter she received from state education officials, notifying her of the investigation. Barbee also posted a video on TikTok explaining her situation, mentioning that investigators have been interviewing students regarding the incident.
