First teaser of 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes'| Watch

During the Vanessa Hudgens-hosted 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards ceremony, makers of the 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes' unveiled its first teaser and left the audience excited. The minute-long clip doesn't show any scenes from the film, however, it conveys what we can expect from the prequel.

In the chilling first look, a gold snake is seen slithering towards a gold bird sitting on a tree. And, the text on the screen read, "You're invited to return to the Games."

In the next few slides, the text reveals, "In 2023, the world will discover who is a songbird and who is a snake."

The film is going to star Tom Blyth as a young Coriolanus Snow and Rachel Zegler as Lucy Gray Baird, a tribute from District 12 in the 10th annual Hunger Games.

Watch the teaser here:

🚨 At the 2022 #MTVAwards we got an EXCLUSIVE first look at @TheHungerGames: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes! @rachelzegler & Tom Blyth star in the latest adaption of the #HungerGames, coming soon. pic.twitter.com/ZNQp9HnjYM — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) June 5, 2022

"Years before he would become the tyrannical President of Panem, 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow is the last hope for his fading lineage, a once-proud family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol," the film's official synopsis reads.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will hit the theatres on November 17, 2023.

Helmed by Francis Lawrence, the film is being produced by Lionsgate and Color Force.