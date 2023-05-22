Huge fire breaks out after Jr NTR fans burst firecrackers in theatre during Simhadri re-release

Jr. NTR is undoubtedly one of the most celebrated South Indian actors and enjoys a huge fan following. On May 20th, the actor celebrated his 40th birthday, and to mark the big occasion, NTR's 20-year-old film Simhadri was re-released in theatres. While the movie was released with the hope that fans would enjoy the actors' decades-old film on the big screen, unfortunately, everything turned awry when a massive fire broke out in the theatre.

The incident happened in an Apsara theatre in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh after some excited fans burst crackers while watching the movie. The fire turned out to be huge, as it destroyed the front seats of the theatre. However, no calamities happened, and everyone was taken out of the theatres safely and on time.

The clip from the freak incident went viral on social media. Seats thagalettaru entra 🤣🤣🤣

Vijayawada Apsara Theatre 6:15 show #HappyBirthdayJrNTR pic.twitter.com/flUe0JtAX4 — Mahesh Babu (@MMB_tarakian) May 20, 2023 × Directed by ace director SS Rajamouli, Simhadri is one of the most critically acclaimed films of Jr. NTR's career. The movie was re-released in 4K in the South Indian states of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka.

For the unversed, the movie was the second collaboration between the famous director and actor duo after their blockbuster Student No. 1. The re-release of the movie has gotten a massive response from the audience, and on day 1, the movie collected over 5.14 crore.



The Twitter handle of Karnataka Talkies shared the numbers that the re-release of the movie has raked in the state over the weekend.

The tweet released, ''Massive opening for #Simhadri Re-release in Karnataka. All Time 2nd highest Re-release/ Special show opener for a Telugu film in Karnataka behind #KUSHI. Bengaluru gross - ₹ 14.76 Lakhs. Overall KA gross - ₹ 17.28 Lakhs.'' Massive opening for #Simhadri Re-release in Karnataka. All Time 2nd highest Re-release/ Special show opener for a Telugu film in Karnataka behind #KUSHI



👉 Bengaluru gross - ₹ 14.76 Lakhs



👉 Overall KA gross - ₹ 17.28 Lakhs@tarak9999 #Simhadri4k pic.twitter.com/xgu7xUrweB — Karnataka Talkies (@KA_Talkies) May 21, 2023 × Released in 2003, the movie stars NTR as an orphan and good-hearted lad named Simhadri. The movie was the first blockbuster of NTR's career. Not only this, but the movie also had the all-time highest-grossing record.

Telugu music composer Raj of Raj-Koti duo passes away, Chiranjeevi pays heartfelt tribute Jr. NTR's message for fans Expressing his gratitude for the fans, the RRR actor penned a note dedicated to all the fans, “Over the past few decades, there have been many highs and lows but my fans have been my anchor, rock and pillar of support. Every role I played and every story I have been a part of, has been for my fans. My heartfelt thanks to each and every fan for embracing my performances, for unwavering loyalty and for being the driving force behind my passion.” Grateful ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LOKvb00tBj — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 20, 2023 × On the work front After the massive success of RRR, the actor is currently working on Prashant Neel’s NTR 31 and Devara. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film marks the Telugu debut of Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, He will also share the screen with Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan in War 2.

