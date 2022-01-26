FIR against Google CEO Sundar Pichai, five others over film piracy on YouTube

Indian filmmaker Suneel Darshan, famed for films like 'Inteqam' and 'Andaaz,' has filed a FIR against Google, its CEO, Sundar Pichai, and numerous other Google workers, alleging copyright violations of his 2017 directorial 'Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha' on YouTube.

Darshan claims that, despite the fact that he did not upload the film anywhere or sell it to anyone, it is being profited from by many YouTube channels, and that Google has refused to remove the film from those channels.

Infringement of Sections 51, 63, and 69 of the Copyright Act of 1957, according to his FIR filed with the MIDC Police Station in Andheri East.

He said: "My faith and belief in the advancement of technology are implicit, but the infringement of my rights is a cause of grave concern."



He added: "My entire copyrighted movie, apart from its songs and sequences from it, has been uploaded and monetised, and I have helplessly watched such illegal acts."

In the complaint, Google LLC, YouTube LLC, Google India Ltd., Pichai, and others were mentioned.

Sections 51, 63, and 69 of the Copyright Act, 1957, which deal with copyright infringement, were used to record the offence.

When contacted for comment, a Google spokesperson in India stated that the company relies on copyright owners to notify it of unauthorised uploads and that it provides them with "rights management tools, such as YouTube's Content ID system, which gives rights holders an automated way to identify, block, promote, and even make money from uploads of their content."



"When a copyright holder notifies us of a video that infringes their copyright, we remove the content promptly in accordance with the law, and terminate the accounts of users with multiple copyright strikes," the spokesperson added.

(With inputs from agencies)