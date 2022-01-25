India awards Padma Bhushan to Google's Sundar Pichai and Microsoft's Satya Nadella

India on Tuesday announced Padma Bhushan, its third highest civilian award for Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. Both tech bosses are of Indian origin. The announcement was made on the eve of India's Republic Day.

Padma Bhushan is part of India's Padma Awards which are divided into three categories: Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri.

Padma Vibhushan is the highest accolade among the three awards. The Padma awards are conferred on individuals with exceptional service in fields such as art, public affairs, science and engineering, social work, medicine, trade and industry, literature and education, sports, and civil service.

Pichai (49) and Nadella (54) are among 17 Padma Bhushan awardees this year. Both of them have been awarded Padma Bhushan in 'trade and industry' category.

The awards will actually be handed to them in a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhawan, the official residence of President of India. The ceremony usually takes place in March or April

(More to follow)