Padma awards 2022: General Bipin Rawat, Kalyan Singh among four conferred Padma Vibhushan

On the eve of Republic Day, the Indian government announced the Padma awards.

The Padma Vibhushan has been awarded to the late General Bipin Rawat and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, among others.

Padma Awards, which are among the country's highest civilian honours, are divided into three categories: Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri.

Art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, and other disciplines/fields of activity are among those recognised.

CDS General Bipin Rawat

General Bipin Rawat, India's first Chief of Defence Staff, died in a helicopter crash in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu.

On December 8, he and his wife, Madhulika, as well as 12 other defence personnel, were killed in a tragic tragedy.

The 63-year-old general, who is known for his bravery, was also the army leader from 2016 to 2019.

He was a strong supporter of initiatives in Jammu and Kashmir to combat militancy and cross-border terrorism.

General Rawat was born in Pauri, Uttrakhand, and attended the National Defence Academy.

In December 1978, he was commissioned into the 11 Gorkha Rifles.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, SII MD Cyrus Poonawalla to be conferred with Padma Bhushan



Olympians Neeraj Chopra, Pramod Bhagat & Vandana Kataria, and singer Sonu Nigam to be awarded Padma Shri

Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Kalyan Singh

Kalyan Singh was an Indian politician and a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party. He served twice as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and as a Member of Parliament.