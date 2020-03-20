'Finally some justice': Bollywood celebrities react to the hanging of Nirbhaya rape case convicts

The four accused in the Nirbhaya gang-rape case were hanged to death in the early hours of Friday morning. Praising the verdict, several Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter and demanded stricter enforcement in future cases like these.

Several Bollywood celebrities including Rishi Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Taapsee Pannu, and many more welcomed the execution.



Riteish emphasized on the importance of reactive response to such crimes and added that more fast-track courts need to be in place to deal exclusively with rape cases.



"Stricter law enforcement, harsher punishment & fast courts for quick justice is the only way to instil fear in monsters who even think of such heinous acts. #JusticeForNirbhaya," Riteish tweeted.

"Jaisi karni waisi bharni (you reap what you sow). Let this set an example not only in India but world over. Punishment for rape is by death. You have to respect womanhood. Shame on the people who delayed the execution. Jai Hind!," Kapoor wrote on Twitter.

Taapsee said the "long long battle" of the family finally came to end.

"It's done. Finally. I hope the parents can finally sleep slightly better tonight after YEARS. It's been a long long battle for them. Asha Devi," she tweeted.

Preity Zinta also hopped on to the medium and said that there is a need for reform in Indian judicial system for faster judgements."Finally the #Nirbhayacase comes to an end. I wish it would have been faster but I`m happy it`s over. Finally she & her parents are in peace. #RIPJyoti #RIPNirbhaya #Justicedelayed #TookTooLong," said Preity.

Preity also said that many such crimes against women would have stopped if the rapists were hung back in 2012."If #Nirbhaya rapists were hung in 2012 the judicial system would have stopped so much crime against women. Fear of the law would have kept the lawless in check," read another tweet from the actor."

Prevention is always better than cure. It`s time the Indian govt. takes steps for judicial reforms," Preity added.

Sushmita Sen lauded Nirbhaya's mother and wrote, "A Mother`s resilience, Asha Devi sees it through!! Finally some justice!! #Nirbhaya Dugga Dugga," tweeted Sen.

Actor Raveena Tandon also demanded swift justice in such cases in future.



"The planet is less 4 monsters. 8 long years, the parents have waited for justice. High time we demand swift justice. We have finally put Nirbhaya to rest,"she wrote on the microblogging site.

The four men -- Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) -- convicted for the 2012 gang rape and murder of the 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who later came to be known as 'Nirbhaya', were hanged at 5.30 am inside Delhi's Tihar Jail.