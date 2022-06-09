Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan shares an adorable post before wedding to Nayanthara, see post

South Indian actress Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan are finnally married! The couple has been in love since 2015 and tied the knot on Thursday in a morning ceremony at a Chennai resort.

Hours before the wedding, Vignesh Shivan took to Instagram and penned a touching note for Nayanthara with a string of photographs consisting of Nayanthra’s solo photos and both holding each other closely.

"Today is June 9th and it's Nayan's. Thanking God, the universe, the goodwill from all the lovely human beings who have crossed my life. Every good soul, every good moment, every good coincidence, every good blessing, everyday at shooting and every prayer that has made life this beautiful! I owe it all to the good manifestations and prayers. Now, It's all dedicated to the love of my life Nayanthara," his post read.

Further, in the post, the filmmaker thanked people close to him and Nayanthara. He wrote, "My Thangamey! Excited to see you walking up the aisle in a few hours. Praying God for all the goodness and looking forward to starting a new chapter officially in front of our beloved family and the best of friends."

Have a look:-

In the early hours of the day, Shivan also wrote the wedding date as June 9th on his Instagram stories, and in another story, sharing an adorable picture of him and Nayanthara, he wrote, "June Nayanth."

On Wednesday, a wedding invitation to the star couple was doing the rounds on social media. The post shared by the page named "Nayanthara team" read: "With the blessings of god almighty, our elders and the universe, we cordially invite you to the wedding ceremony of Nayanthara, daughter of Kurian Kodiyattu and Mrs Omana Kurian, and Vignesh Shivan, son of Mr Sivakolundu, and Mrs Meenakumari."

Nayanthara and Vignesh started dating while working on the filmmaker’s second directorial film, ‘Naanum Rowdydhaan’. The actress was seen in his recent directorial, ‘Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal,' which also starred Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.