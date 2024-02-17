Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi sentenced 2 years jail in cheque bounce case: Report

Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi has been sentenced to two years of imprisonment by a Jamnagar court in a cheque-bouncing case. The news comes at the time when Santoshi was set to start his new project titled Lahore 1947, starring Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta.

On Saturday, the local court of Jamnagar, Gujarat had ordered the filmmaker to repay the double amount that the filmmaker owes.

The complaint was filed by an industrialist Ashok Lal, who lent Rs 1 crore to the filmmaker for a film project. To repay the amount, Santoshi gave 10 cheques of Rs 10 lakh each. All the cheques were deposited within its period of validity, however, all bounced due to a lack of funds, Mr Lal said.

Piyush Bhojani, the advocate of Ashok Lal confirmed the news to ANI.

All the cheques given by the director bounced due to insufficient funds in his account. After this, the businessman tried to contact Santoshi. However, after all the failed attempts to reach the filmmaker, he filed a case under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

Rajkumar Santoshi is a renowned filmmaker of the Hindi film industry and has given super-hit films like Ghatak, Ghayal and Damini. His next big project is Lahore 1947, which is being produced by Aamir Khan Productions. The movie marks the first collaboration between Rajkumar, Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan.

Talking about his project, Santoshi told Indian Express, “It’s a reunion with the most talented people. I worked with Aamir in Andaz Apna Apna and this time he is collaborating as a producer. On the other hand, with Sunny Deol, we made the most loved films like Ghayal, Damini, and Ghatak.” The director said before adding, “ best dream team and rare to come together.”