Filmfare OTT Awards 2020: 'Pataal Lok', 'Family Man' win big, complete list of winners

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Dec 20, 2020, 02.58 PM(IST)

Jaideep Ahlawat Photograph:( Twitter )

Story highlights

In 2020, the only thing that kept us entertained was the OTT. To honour their excellent work, Filmfare for the first time ever introduced the OTT awards edition Flyx Filmfare OTT awards for all the digital series and films.  

The awards were given out on Saturday evening and the night witnessed some big wins by 'Pataal Lok', 'Family Man' to Sushmita Sen bagging the title of the Best Actor in Drama Series.

Here’s the complete list of winners –

Best Series – Paatal Lok

Best Director, Series – Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy for Paatal Lok

Best Actor in a Drama Series (Male) – Jaideep Ahlawat, Paatal Lok

Best Actor in a Drama Series (Female) – Sushmita Sen, Aarya

Best Actor in a Comedy Series (Male) – Jitendra Kumar, Panchayat

Best Actor in a Comedy Series (Female) – Mithila Palkar, Little Things Season 3

Best Actor in a Comedy Series Male (Critics) – Dhruv Sehgal The Little Things – Season 3

Best Actress in a Comedy Series female (Critics) – Sumukhi Suresh, Pushpavali Season 2

Best Director (Critics) – Krishna DK and Raj Nidimoru, The Family Man

Best Actress in a Drama Series (Critics) – Priyamani, The Family Man

Best Actor in a Drama Series (Critics) – Manoj Bajpayee, The Family Man

Best Series (Critics) – The Family Man

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Drama Series (Male) – Amit Sadh, Breathe: Into The Shadows

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Drama Series (Female) – Divya Dutta, Special OPS

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Comedy Series (Male) – Raghubir Yadav, Panchayat

Best Actor in A Supporting Role in a Comedy Series (Female) – Neena Gupta, Panchayat

Best Non-Fiction Original (Series/Special) – Times of Music

Best Comedy (Series/Specials) – Panchayat

Best Film (Web Original) – Raat Akeli Hai

Best Actor in a Web Original Film (Male) – Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Raat Akeli Hai

Best Actor in a Web Original Film (Female) – Tripti Dimri, Bulbbul

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Web Original Film (Male) – Rahul Bose, Bulbbul

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Web Original Film (Female) – Seema Pahwa, Chintu Ka Birthday

Best Original Story (Series) – Sudip Sharma, Sagar Haveli, Hardik Mehta and Gunjit Chopra, Patal Lok

Best Screenplay (Series) – Sudip Sharma, Paatal Lok

Best Dialogue – Sumit Arora, Suman Kumar, Raj Nidimoru, Krishna DK, The Family Man

Best Cinematography (Series) – Sylvester Fonseca and Swapnil Sonavane, Sacred Games Season 2

Best Production Design (Series) – Rajneesh Hedao, The Forgotten Army – Azaadi Ke Liye

Best Editing (Series) – Praveen Kathikuloth, Special OP

Best Costume Design (Series) – Ayesha Khanna, The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye

Best Background Music (Series) – Alokananda Dasgupta, Sacred Games Season 2

Best Original Soundtrack (Series) – Advait Nemlekar, Special OPS

