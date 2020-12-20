Filmfare OTT Awards 2020: 'Pataal Lok', 'Family Man' win big, complete list of winners

In 2020, the only thing that kept us entertained was the OTT. To honour their excellent work, Filmfare for the first time ever introduced the OTT awards edition Flyx Filmfare OTT awards for all the digital series and films.



The awards were given out on Saturday evening and the night witnessed some big wins by 'Pataal Lok', 'Family Man' to Sushmita Sen bagging the title of the Best Actor in Drama Series.



Here’s the complete list of winners –



Best Series – Paatal Lok



Best Director, Series – Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy for Paatal Lok



Best Actor in a Drama Series (Male) – Jaideep Ahlawat, Paatal Lok



Best Actor in a Drama Series (Female) – Sushmita Sen, Aarya



Best Actor in a Comedy Series (Male) – Jitendra Kumar, Panchayat



Best Actor in a Comedy Series (Female) – Mithila Palkar, Little Things Season 3

Best Actor in a Comedy Series Male (Critics) – Dhruv Sehgal The Little Things – Season 3

Best Actress in a Comedy Series female (Critics) – Sumukhi Suresh, Pushpavali Season 2

Best Director (Critics) – Krishna DK and Raj Nidimoru, The Family Man

Best Actress in a Drama Series (Critics) – Priyamani, The Family Man

Best Actor in a Drama Series (Critics) – Manoj Bajpayee, The Family Man

Best Series (Critics) – The Family Man

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Drama Series (Male) – Amit Sadh, Breathe: Into The Shadows



Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Drama Series (Female) – Divya Dutta, Special OPS



Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Comedy Series (Male) – Raghubir Yadav, Panchayat



Best Actor in A Supporting Role in a Comedy Series (Female) – Neena Gupta, Panchayat



Best Non-Fiction Original (Series/Special) – Times of Music



Best Comedy (Series/Specials) – Panchayat



Best Film (Web Original) – Raat Akeli Hai



Best Actor in a Web Original Film (Male) – Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Raat Akeli Hai



Best Actor in a Web Original Film (Female) – Tripti Dimri, Bulbbul



Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Web Original Film (Male) – Rahul Bose, Bulbbul



Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Web Original Film (Female) – Seema Pahwa, Chintu Ka Birthday



Best Original Story (Series) – Sudip Sharma, Sagar Haveli, Hardik Mehta and Gunjit Chopra, Patal Lok



Best Screenplay (Series) – Sudip Sharma, Paatal Lok



Best Dialogue – Sumit Arora, Suman Kumar, Raj Nidimoru, Krishna DK, The Family Man



Best Cinematography (Series) – Sylvester Fonseca and Swapnil Sonavane, Sacred Games Season 2



Best Production Design (Series) – Rajneesh Hedao, The Forgotten Army – Azaadi Ke Liye



Best Editing (Series) – Praveen Kathikuloth, Special OP



Best Costume Design (Series) – Ayesha Khanna, The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye



Best Background Music (Series) – Alokananda Dasgupta, Sacred Games Season 2



Best Original Soundtrack (Series) – Advait Nemlekar, Special OPS