Filmfare OTT Awards 2020: 'Pataal Lok', 'Family Man' win big, complete list of winners

In 2020, the only thing that kept us entertained was the OTT. To honour their excellent work, Filmfare for the first time ever introduced the OTT awards edition Flyx Filmfare OTT awards for all the digital series and films.
The awards were given out on Saturday evening and the night witnessed some big wins by 'Pataal Lok', 'Family Man' to Sushmita Sen bagging the title of the Best Actor in Drama Series.
Here’s the complete list of winners –
Best Series – Paatal Lok
Best Director, Series – Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy for Paatal Lok
Best Actor in a Drama Series (Male) – Jaideep Ahlawat, Paatal Lok
Best Actor in a Drama Series (Female) – Sushmita Sen, Aarya
Best Actor in a Comedy Series (Male) – Jitendra Kumar, Panchayat
Best Actor in a Comedy Series (Female) – Mithila Palkar, Little Things Season 3
Best Actor in a Comedy Series Male (Critics) – Dhruv Sehgal The Little Things – Season 3
Best Actress in a Comedy Series female (Critics) – Sumukhi Suresh, Pushpavali Season 2
Best Director (Critics) – Krishna DK and Raj Nidimoru, The Family Man
Best Actress in a Drama Series (Critics) – Priyamani, The Family Man
Best Actor in a Drama Series (Critics) – Manoj Bajpayee, The Family Man
Best Series (Critics) – The Family Man
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Drama Series (Male) – Amit Sadh, Breathe: Into The Shadows
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Drama Series (Female) – Divya Dutta, Special OPS
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Comedy Series (Male) – Raghubir Yadav, Panchayat
Best Actor in A Supporting Role in a Comedy Series (Female) – Neena Gupta, Panchayat
Best Non-Fiction Original (Series/Special) – Times of Music
Best Comedy (Series/Specials) – Panchayat
Best Film (Web Original) – Raat Akeli Hai
Best Actor in a Web Original Film (Male) – Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Raat Akeli Hai
Best Actor in a Web Original Film (Female) – Tripti Dimri, Bulbbul
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Web Original Film (Male) – Rahul Bose, Bulbbul
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Web Original Film (Female) – Seema Pahwa, Chintu Ka Birthday
Best Original Story (Series) – Sudip Sharma, Sagar Haveli, Hardik Mehta and Gunjit Chopra, Patal Lok
Best Screenplay (Series) – Sudip Sharma, Paatal Lok
Best Dialogue – Sumit Arora, Suman Kumar, Raj Nidimoru, Krishna DK, The Family Man
Best Cinematography (Series) – Sylvester Fonseca and Swapnil Sonavane, Sacred Games Season 2
Best Production Design (Series) – Rajneesh Hedao, The Forgotten Army – Azaadi Ke Liye
Best Editing (Series) – Praveen Kathikuloth, Special OP
Best Costume Design (Series) – Ayesha Khanna, The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye
Best Background Music (Series) – Alokananda Dasgupta, Sacred Games Season 2
Best Original Soundtrack (Series) – Advait Nemlekar, Special OPS