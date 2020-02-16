Filmfare Awards 2020: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and other B-town stars grace the star-studded event

One of Bollywood's biggest night Filmfare Awards changed its venue this year from Mumbai and took the grand ceremony to Guwahati, Assam.

B-town stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu, Varun Dhawan and others flaunted their amazing fashion sense at the mega event.

Here are some of the amazing looks for the evening.

Alia who took home the Best Actress award for her performance in 'Gully Boy', walked the red carpet in a pink and yellow pastel dress with a thigh-high slit. Here is the complete list of winners

Like always Ranveer Singh grabbed eyeballs in his black suit with shimmery patchwork on it. 'Gully Boy' actor sporting a rocking hairdo, triangle glasses and shimmery black shoes.

Bhumi Pednekar looked red hot in her red dress with furry edges and side slit.

Taapsee Pannu turned heads at the red carpet with her vibrant look. She chose to wear a butterfly inspired gown and completed the look perfectly with winged eye-makeup.

Kartik Aaryan stepped up on the red carpet in all-grey look which he paired with a satin finish shirt and white sneakers.

Bollywood newbie Ananya Panday gave major princess vibes in her yellow ruffle skirt which she paired with a back off-shoulder tube top with a large bow.

Varun Dhawan looked dashing in his royal blue velvet suit. The 'Kalank' actor contrasted his velvet jacket with black pants and a white shirt.