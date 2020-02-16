Filmfare Awards 2020: 'Gully Boy' sweeps in major categories, here is complete list of winners

The Filmfare Awards celebrated its 65th edition on February 15, 2020. This time the mega event was hosted in Guwahati, Assam. The star-studded event was hosted by Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal and Varun Dhawan.

'Gully Boy' took home the prestigious Black Lady in top 11 categories including Best Actress, Best Actor, Best Director, Best Film trophy.



On the other hand, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana and Kartik Aaryan set the stage on fire with their power-packed performances.

Best Film: 'Gully Boy'

Critics' Award for Best Film: 'Article 15' and 'Sonchiriya'

Best Director: Zoya Akhtar

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male): Ranveer Singh,'Gully Boy'

Best Actor In A Leading Role(Female): Alia Bhatt,'Gully Boy'

Critics' Award for Best Actor (Male): Ayushmann Khurrana, 'Article 15'

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female): Amruta Subhash, 'Gully Boy'

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male): Siddhant Chaturvedi, 'Gully Boy'

Best Music Album: 'Gully Boy' and 'Kabir Singh'

Best Lyrics: Divine and Ankur Tewari for 'Apna Time Aayega'

Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh for 'Kalank Nahi'

Best Playback Singer (Female): Shilpa Rao for 'Ghungroo'

Best VFX: 'War'

People's Choice Award for Best Short Film: Deshi

Best Dialogue: Vijay Maurya, 'Gully Boy'

Best Screenplay: Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, 'Gully Boy'

Best Original Story: Anubhav Sinha and Gaurav Solanki 'Article 15'

Best Debut Director: Aditya Dhar, 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'

Best Debut (Male): Abhimanyu Dassani, 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota'

Best Debut (Female): Ananya Panday, 'Student Of The Year 2'

Best Action: 'War'

Best Background Score: 'Gully Boy'

Best Choreography: Remo D'Souza

Best Cinematography: 'Gully Boy'

Best Costume: 'Sonchiriya'

Best Editing: 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'

Best Production Design: 'Gully Boy'

Best Sound Design: 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'

Best Short Film in Fiction: 'Bebaak'

