Feeling absolutely rotten! The Sky is Pink director Shonali Bose contracts COVID-19

Acclaimed director Shonali Bose has tested positive for COVID-19. Bose, who has directed Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar's movie The Sky Is Pink, shared the news on her Instagram. Bose is an ardent social media user and often shares updates about her life on the platform. On Sunday, the director shared her health update, revealing that her condition is dire and is feeling worse than she has in years.

Tiger 3 advance booking day 1: Salman Khan's film earns over Rs 10 million



She wrote in the caption of her IG post, ''This is me right this very minute. Feeling worse than I have felt in years. COVID! Would you believe it’s still around? I’m gobsmacked. 102-3 fever, the works. Feeling absolutely rotten! And so irritated to have got COVID again! God knows which strain this even is.”

This is the second time Shonali has contracted COVID-19. She previously contracted the virus in 2022 after attending a wedding in Goa, India.