LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Feeling absolutely rotten! The Sky is Pink director Shonali Bose contracts COVID-19

New Delhi, IndiaEdited By: Pragati AwasthiUpdated: Nov 05, 2023, 04:57 PM IST

Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Shonali Bose is an ardent social media user and often shares updates about her life on the platform. On Sunday, the director shared her health update, revealing that her condition is dire and that she is feeling worse than she has in years.
 

Acclaimed director Shonali Bose has tested positive for COVID-19. Bose, who has directed Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar's movie The Sky Is Pink, shared the news on her Instagram. 

Bose is an ardent social media user and often shares updates about her life on the platform. On Sunday, the director shared her health update, revealing that her condition is dire and is feeling worse than she has in years.

Tiger 3 advance booking day 1: Salman Khan's film earns over Rs 10 million

She wrote in the caption of her IG post, ''This is me right this very minute. Feeling worse than I have felt in years. COVID! Would you believe it’s still around? I’m gobsmacked. 102-3 fever, the works. Feeling absolutely rotten! And so irritated to have got COVID again! God knows which strain this even is.”

×

This is the second time Shonali has contracted COVID-19. She previously contracted the virus in 2022 after attending a wedding in Goa, India.

Anushka Sharma adorably wishes Virat Kohli on his birthday; shares his rare bowling record

Shonali Bose's work front

Director, writer, and film producer, Shonali is known for her films like Amu, starring Konkona Sen Sharma, Margarita with a Straw, starring Kalki Koechlin, and The Sky Is Pink starring Priyanka Chopra. 

Shonali got her breakthrough in 2005 with Amu, the movie based on her novel of the same name. The film garnered immense praise and won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in English. 

Most recently, Shonali directed the ''Raat Rani'' episode of the anthology film Modern Love: Mumbai which starred Fatima Sana Shaikh as Lali and Bhupendra Jadawat as a security guard. 

author

Pragati Awasthi

With over three years of experience, Pragati Awasthi specialises in everything related to the showbiz world. 

RELATED

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend Katy Perry's Las Vegas show amid rumoured feud

Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez and more celebs urge for ceasefire in Gaza in open letter to President Joe Biden

Anushka Sharma adorably wishes Virat Kohli on his birthday; shares his rare bowling record