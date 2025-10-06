/Federal judge temporarily blocks Trump administration from sending National Guards troops to Oregon

A federal judge on Sunday (October 5) issued a temporary order blocking the Trump administration from sending any National Guard troops to Oregon, halting plans to deploy forces from California as well. The states of California and Oregon had jointly sought the restraining order after the president authorised the movement of California Guard personnel to Oregon earlier in the day. A day before, the same judge had paused the administration’s attempt to send Oregon’s own Guard members to Portland.

According to the Pentagon, around 200 federalised troops from the California National Guard—previously stationed in the Los Angeles area—were being redirected to Portland. Oregon Governor Tina Kotek said roughly half of them had already arrived by Saturday, with the remainder expected on Sunday. She added that the state received no formal communication from federal authorities regarding the move.

Initially, the states’ legal request focused solely on preventing California troops from being transferred. However, after a memo from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth revealed plans to mobilize as many as 400 Texas National Guard members for deployment to Oregon, Illinois, and possibly other locations, the states expanded their appeal to cover all Guard units. Texas Governor Greg Abbott confirmed on X that he had approved the deployment, saying the federal government must either fully protect its personnel or “get out of the way and let Texas Guard do it.”

The White House on Sunday acknowledged that troops from the California National Guard had been sent to Oregon. “President Trump acted within his legal powers to safeguard federal property and personnel in Portland after a series of violent disturbances and assaults on law enforcement,” said White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson. Taking a swipe at California Governor Gavin Newsom, she added, “It’s time he stood with law-abiding Americans instead of siding with criminals tearing down Portland and other cities.”