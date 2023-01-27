Fashion Designer Masaba Gupta ties the knot with beau Satyadeep Misra

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta has tied the knot with her beau Satyadeep Misra, whom she met on the set of the Netflix show 'Masaba Masaba.' In an interview with Vogue, the couple revealed that they had a simple court marriage in the presence of close friends and family.

On Friday, Masaba announced her marriage through her social media accounts. Sharing two beautiful pictures of them, the fashion designer penned a heartfelt note.

In the caption, she wrote: "Married my ocean of calm this morning. Here’s to many lifetimes of love, peace, stability, and most importantly, laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption—this is going to be great!''

In the dreamy photos, Masaba and Satyadeep are looking adorable in their ethnic outfits. The famous designer can be seen wearing a pink ensemble from House of Masaba's new bridal collection.

Her soft pink lehenga was embroidered in gold and paired with a line green dupatta. She accessorised her look with gold jewellery and kept her makeup minimal. Meanwhile, Satyadeep was wearing a light colour gold and pink kurta-pyjama.

Take a look:

Talking about their low-key marriage, the Masaba revealed in the Vogue interview, "The idea was to keep it very small and in the presence of our immediate family. We wanted it to be very intimate because we felt that that was the right thing to do, and we will not be celebrating in a big way going forward. However, there will be a party with close friends and family, about 80–85 people who've had a meaningful relationship with Satyadeep and me.''

Masaba and Satyadeep met on the set of her Netflix show 'Masaba Masaba.' Interestingly, in the series, the 'Vikram Vedha' actor played the role of her ex-husband in Season 1.

Just a few minutes after the announcement, congratulatory messages started to pour in. Athiya Shetty, who recently tied the knot with cricketer KL Rahul, congratulated the newlyweds.

Athiya simply commented: "Congratulations."

Vicky Kausal wrote: "Congratulations Masaba and Sattu."

Actress Bhumi Pednekar wrote: "OMG!!! Congratulations, you two! @masabagupta @instasattu This is so beautiful"'

This is the second marriage for both of them. Earlier, Masaba was married to producer Madhu Mantena. And Satyadeep was married to actor Aditi Rao Hydari.