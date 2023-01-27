Pathaan box office day 2: SRK, Deepika Padukone film mints Rs 130 cr

Shah Rukh Khan-fronted action thriller Pathaan continued to demolish the competition on the second day of its release. The film had opened at Rs 55 crore in India. Now, on its second day, the film grossed Rs 70 crore as per Box Office India, taking the total to Rs 125 crore ($15 million approx). The Siddharth Anand directorial marks SRK's comeback to acting after a hiatus of four years. He was last seen in 2018's Zero. Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana also star. The film has SRK playing the role of an ex-soldier and RAW agent tasked with saving the country from the evil designs of John Abraham's Jim, a soldier-turned-terrorist.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film's earnings in the national chains until 10 pm last night. The figures, he said, are bigger than the opening day. The film released on a Wednesday to take advantage of the Republic Day holiday and the long five-day opening weekend.

He wrote, "#Pathaan at *national chains*… Day 2… Update: 10.10 pm.

#PVR: 13.75 cr

#INOX: 11.65 cr

#Cinepolis 6.20 cr

Total: ₹ 31.60 cr

UNSTOPPABLE.

Note: #Pathaan *entire Day 1* at *national chains* was ₹ 27.08 cr."

Apart from the original Hindi version, the film was also released in Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions.

WION's Shomini Sen gave a positive review of the film. She wrote, "Does 'Pathaan' work despite the flaws? Yes, because of Shah Rukh Khan and the image he has so carefully cultivated over all these years. His character is an orphan who has been raised in an orphanage and never had a religion to follow. He was named Pathaan by a family in Afghanistan which saved him during a covert operation. 'Pathaan' the film does not diss any religion but only the bad guys and makes SRK the superhero who places his country above all religious fanaticism. Pretty much similar to how Khan has projected himself all these years."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE