Fans reacts to Shuri & Okoye's viral first look from 'Black Panther Wakanda Forever'

This year, Marvel has an exciting lineup of films & series and the fans are dying for each & every little detail and update. Among many forthcoming projects,'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' is one of the films that will hit the silver screens this year. Now, months before the release seems like the posters of the two main characters of the film are out, but, it's not an official release.



Two photos of the character Shuri, Black Panther's sister (Letitia Wright) and Okoye (Danai Gurira), which have taken the internet by storm is a picture of a soft drink ad which is promoting the upcoming movie.

What is phase 4? What happened in phase 1? The entire Marvel timeline explained

The promotional image also reads 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever only in theatres.'



Check out the first look below:

First looks at Okoye and Shuri in BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER! pic.twitter.com/fYHMyg56dI — Black Panther 2 News (@bpanthernews) June 10, 2022 ×

In the posters, Shuri is flaunting her new purple turtle neck suit and with a new haircut, meanwhile, Okoye is wearing her original orange colour costume.

From 'Thor: Love and Thunder' to 'Avatar 2': Hollywood releases to watch out for in the latter half of 2022

First looks at Okoye and Shuri in #BlackPanther #WakandaForever thanks to....Sprite?!



Either way, they look amazing, love Shuri's new look. Can't wait to see this, biggest MCU mystery for me is how this film plays out 💜 pic.twitter.com/xN0sT6zWw3 — Miles (@AKAWallCrawler) June 10, 2022 ×

The ad which is doing rounds on the internet has garnered a mixed reaction from the fanbase. However, it is hard to imagine the sequel without lead star Chadwick Boseman, who played T’Challa, aka Black Panther, in the first film. Boseman died on Aug. 28, 2020, after his secret battle with cancer, however, it will be interesting to see how Ryan Coogler will take the story forward without the lead character.

Ohhh boy does #Shuri and #Okoye Look Alot clean In the Upcoming #WakandaForever #BlackPanther2 #BlackPantherWakandaForever Movie Wich not gonna ile i am legitlly looking forward to see how his sister will be like in that full on #BlackPanther suit👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/iQM7mCK7Nf — Ground Breaker ☲ (@GroundBreaker49) June 11, 2022 ×

After several production delays after Letitia Wright's on-set injury and several cast and crew testing positive for covid-19, the filming wrapped up earlier this year.



Wright will reportedly take a bigger role in the sequel although details of the plot have not been revealed. The movie is set to premiere on November 11, 2022.