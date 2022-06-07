From 'Thor: Love and Thunder' to 'Avatar 2': Hollywood releases to watch out for in the latter half of 2022

Updated: Jun 07, 2022, 05:07 PM(IST)

2022, by far, has been a big year for film industries across the globe as the pandemic slowed down, allowing cinema theatres to open to audiences. From empty seats to crowded screens, the year has already proven to be profitable for Hollywood. From Marvel’s sequel to ‘Doctor Strange’ to DC’s 'Batman', all went on to create humongous records at the box-office worldwide. At the same time, 2022 has also been a comeback year for Tom Cruise, who brought the sequel to his 30-year-old film 'Top Gun’. 

With each passing month, there is a dizzying number of films releasing in theatres and we have compiled a list of the most anticipated films coming in the second half of 2022.
 

Thor: Love and Thunder

Marvel Studios' upcoming superhero film, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder,' is the sequel to the 2017 film ‘Thor: Ragnarok’. Chris Hemsworth plays Thor in the film, who tries to make an effort to find inner peace but must return to action and recruit Valkyrie, played by Tessa Thompson, Korg, played by Taika Waititi, and Natalie Portman, who plays Jane Foster, who is now the Mighty Thor, to stop Gorr the God Butcher from destroying all gods. Christian Bale plays the role of Gorr, which marks his first film with Marvel.

The film is scheduled to be released in the United States on July 8, 2022. 
 

Shazam! Fury of the Gods 

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is an upcoming American superhero film based on the DC Comics character Shazam and is sequel to 2019’s Shazam. This becomes the twelfth film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). The film is directed by David F. Sandberg and the screenplay is by Henry Gayden and Chris Morgan. The film’s star cast includes Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Djimon Hounsou, Rachel Zegler, Helen Mirren, and Lucy Liu. 

The trailer of the film is yet to be released. After getting delayed several times due to the COVID pandemic, the film is now slated for a December 2022 release. 

45 days after its theatrical release, Shazam! Fury of the Gods will drop on HBO Max. 
 

Avatar: The Way of Water

Directed by James Cameron-‘Avatar: The Way of Water’, which is also known as ‘Avatar 2’ is an upcoming American epic science-fiction film, produced by 20th Century Studios. This is the second instalment in Cameron’s Avatar franchise. The original was released in 2009 as ‘Avatar’ and was highly appreciated for its treatment. The cast includes Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, and Giovanni Ribisi, who will be reprising their roles from the original film. Sigourney Weaver returns in the second part in a different role. There is also an addition of new members, including Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, and Vin Diesel. 

20th Century Studios, in a statement, said: "Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family, the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure."

The film is slated for release on December 16, 2022.
 

Black Panther - Wankada Forever 

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,' a sequel to the 2018 film 'Black Panther', is Marvel's upcoming American superhero based on the comic book character Black Panther. It would be the 30th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Ryan Coogler, who has also co-written the screenplay with Joe Robert Cole, will be directing the film.

The star members of the film include Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Dominique Thorne, and Tenoch Huerta. 

‘Black Panther: Wankada Forever’ is slated for November 2022 release. Meanwhile, a trailer for the film is awaited. 
 

Black Adam 

This upcoming American superhero film is based on the DC Comics character of the same name. ‘Black Adam’ was initially supposed to be a spin-off of Shazam. 

Jaume Collet-Serra is directing the film, and Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani are serving as the screenwriters. Actors such as Dwayne Johnson will be seen as Teth-Adam/Black Adam, alongside actors like Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Sarah Shahi, Quintessa Swindell, and Pierce Brosnan.

The film is scheduled for a 2022 October release and will be available to stream on HBO Max after its release. 
 

Jurassic World Dominion 

A sequel to 2018’s ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’, Colin Trevorrow is serving as the director of ‘Jurassic World Dominio’. The science fiction action film is also co-written by Trevorrow along with Emily Carmichael and Derek Connolly. This marks the sixth instalment of the Jurassic Park franchise. The film is the final instalment in the Jurassic World trilogy. Director Steven Spielberg serves as one of the executive producers. 

The film stars actors like Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, BD Wong, Omar Sy, Isabella Sermon, Justice Smith, and Daniella Pineda, who will be reprising their respective roles from previous films. The 'Jurassic World Dominion’ story unfolds four years after the events that happened in ‘Fallen Kingdom’. 

The film premiered on May 23, 2022 in Mexico City and is all set for a theatrical release on June 10, 2022. 
 

Babylon

Starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in the lead, ‘Babylon’ is a period drama written and directed by Damien Chazell. Brad Pitt plays American actor-director John Gilbert, while Margot Robbie will be seen as actress Clara Bow. Actor Tobey Maguire, who is also the executive producer of the film, will appear as Charlie Chaplin as a supporting character in the film. 

Produced by Paramount Pictures, the film is slated for release on December 25, 2022.
 

The Gray Man 

This action-thriller is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely and Joe Russo serve as screenwriters. Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Dhanush, Ana de Armas, and Jessica Henwick play significant roles in the film. The film is based on a novel of the same name in 2009. 

The Gray Man is also highly anticipated because of the presence of Indian actor Dhanush. It is said that the film will get a limited release on July 15, 2022, followed by a release on streaming platform Netflix.
 

