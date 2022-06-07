From 'Thor: Love and Thunder' to 'Avatar 2': Hollywood releases to watch out for in the latter half of 2022

2022, by far, has been a big year for film industries across the globe as the pandemic slowed down, allowing cinema theatres to open to audiences. From empty seats to crowded screens, the year has already proven to be profitable for Hollywood. From Marvel’s sequel to ‘Doctor Strange’ to DC’s 'Batman', all went on to create humongous records at the box-office worldwide. At the same time, 2022 has also been a comeback year for Tom Cruise, who brought the sequel to his 30-year-old film 'Top Gun’.

With each passing month, there is a dizzying number of films releasing in theatres and we have compiled a list of the most anticipated films coming in the second half of 2022.

